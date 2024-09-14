ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, 13 injured

Published - September 14, 2024 09:57 am IST - Mumbai

More than 90 people were rescued safely, confirms the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials

ANI

Image used for representation only | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As many as 13 people were injured after a fire broke out in a building in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Saturday (September 14, 2024), officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out at Ramabai Ambedkar Magasvargiya Housing Society, Ramai Niwas, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar East, after which more than 90 people were rescued safely through the staircase.

"More than 90 people were rescued safely. 13 people have been injured in the fire incident and have been admitted to the nearest hospital," the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

Due to suffocation, a total of 13 persons were taken to Rajawadi Hospital. The injured have been identified as Harsha Anil Bhise, Sweety Sandip Kadam, Janvi Milind Raigaonkar, Priyanka Kale, Jasim Salim Sayyad, Jyoti Milind Raigaonkar, Firoza Iqbal Shaikh, Laxmi Laxman Kadam, Laxman Rambhau Kadam, Mansi Shrivastava, Akshara Sachin Date, Abid Shah, and Amir Iqbal Khan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All the injured have been admitted to the casualty ward of Dr Maitri of Rajawadi Mun Hospital and are undergoing treatment. The officials said the fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US