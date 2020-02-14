Fire breaks out in Andheri MIDC

At least 100 personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade brought under control a massive fire that broke out on the second floor of a ground-plus-four-storey building in Andheri MIDC at 11.45 a.m. on Thursday. The building was empty at the time of the incident and no casualties were reported.

The fire that erupted in the server room of Rolta, a multinational company, in Marol was categorised as Level IV (major). Twelve fire engines and jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. A fire engine from MIDC Fire Brigade was already at the site. The fire destroyed electric wiring, furniture, office records, computers, AC sheets, aluminium plates and files in the building.

Jagdish Shinde, senior police inspector, MIDC police station, said, “The building was owned by Rolta. The office has not been in operation for three years.”

The operation was challenging for the firefighters as dense smoke filled the staircase and tremendous heat was generated owing to the burning of the aluminium cladding. As water cannot be sprayed on buildings with a glass facade, the firefighters had to enter it with thermal imaging cameras and breathing apparatuses.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade claimed that the building’s firefighting equipment was partially dysfunctional. P.S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade, and director, Maharashtra Fire Services, said, “Only the hydrant system was functioning, the sprinklers and detectors were not. The roof had been closed and the passages were encroached upon. The MIDC will have to explain how these violations took place and if inspection was done. If not, I will issue a show-cause notice.”

Meanwhile, Milind Ogale, deputy chief fire officer of MIDC Fire Brigade, said the building’s firefighting system was functioning. He said, “We used it for four hours. The neighbouring building’s system was also functioning. The legalities will have to be checked by MIDC.”

P. Anbalgan, CEO of MIDC, was not available for comment on the issue.