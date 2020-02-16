Fire breaks out at Thane mall, two hospitalised

A massive blaze broke out at a mall in Thane on Saturday afternoon. A fireman and a civilian had to be hospitalised, and the flames were brought under control after nearly seven hours of sustained firefighting operations.

According to Thane Fire Brigade officers, the blaze broke out on the first floor of Lake City Mall at Kapurwadi in Thane (West) around 1.30 p.m. “The blaze was labelled a brigade call, the highest categorisation in terms of intensity of a fire, after it spread to three upper floors leading,” said Thane Municipal Corporation chief fire officer Shashikant Kale.

Fire Brigade teams and personnel from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot within the hour and around 350 people were successfully evacuated. “Fireman Ravindra Shelar, who was leading the operation, suffered from suffocation and was admitted to Jupiter Hospital. A civilian, Namdeo Zore, was also affected by the smoke and was treated at Highland Hospital before being taken home,” a civic official said.

A total of 20 RDMC personnel, four fire tenders, three water tankers, four jumbo water tankers and four rescue vehicles were pressed into service in the operation.

“The fire was caused due to a short circuit in one of the shops in the mall, and at least 22 shops have been gutted in the blaze. We are still working on calculating the financial losses sustained. Mr. Shelar’s condition is stable now,” senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh, Kapurbawdi police station, said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Avinash Ambure said, “Entering the mall was initially impossible due to the dense smoke. The fire was brought under control by 8 p.m., with no fatalities.”

(With inputs from PTI)