Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Bhiwandi

A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi in the early hours of Tuesday. While no casualties were reported, there was extensive damage to property.

Officials said the fire broke out around 1.50 a.m. at Prerna compound in Valgaon area.

The Bhiwandi fire brigade rushed to the spot, and was later joined by the fire brigades in Dombivli, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Thane with five more engines, as the fire increased manifold.

The blaze was doused after six hours of firefighting operations.

“Smoke was billowing out of the godown when we reached the spot. We had been trying to douse the fire since midnight and began cooling operations in the morning. Since the fire broke out in the dead of night, there have been no casualties,” a fire brigade official said.

The fire destroyed at least three godowns, and residents complained of foul smell in the area due to the burning of chemicals.

Officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(With PTI inputs)