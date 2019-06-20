Mumbai

Fire breaks out at bank in Eros building

A fire broke out in a bank located in the same building as Eros Cinema late on Wednesday. Fire Brigade officials said the fire was reported in the Churchgate branch of Bank Of India around 11.45 p.m. The building is across the road from Churchgate railway station.

“Prima facie, the fire does not seem to be too serious, but as it is a bank we are not taking any chances. Four fire tenders and four water tankers have been rushed to the spot,” a fire brigade official said.

