Mumbai

Fire at commercial building in Mumbai; no casualty

Five fire engines, a foam tender and four jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames

A fire broke out in a seven- storey commercial building at Hiranandani Garden in Mumbai’s Powai area on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said. No casualty was reported.

The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the building around 6.15 a.m. and spread to the electric wiring, installations and cables, false ceiling of an office and split AC unit in 3,000 square feet area.

Smoke spread on the fifth and sixth floors of the building, the official said, adding that it was declared a level-2 fire around 7 a.m.

Five fire engines, a foam tender and four jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be established, he added.

