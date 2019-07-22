Fire at Colaba building kills one

A 54-year-old man died and one person was injured while 13 others had to be rescued when a fire broke out in Churchill Chambers in Colaba on Sunday. The deceased, Shyam Ayyar, had gone to the innermost room of his apartment to protect himself. One of his neighbours inhaled smoke and has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Bombay Hospital.

The fire broke out around noon in a third-floor flat of the ground-plus-three-storey residential building behind Taj Mahal Hotel. It was confined to the flat and the staircase leading to the second floor. The building is a largely wooden structure. The source of the fire could not be ascertained.

The fire brigade, which categorised the blaze as Level II (minor), sent four fire engines and four tankers to the spot.

Residents were trapped on the third floor because of the smoke and the heat, and some took refuge on the terrace. Five people were rescued and administered first aid on the spot.

Two others were rescued with the help of a turntable ladder, three with an angus ladder, while the rest were rescued by firemen. It took the firemen four hours to douse the blaze.

“We will have to inspect whether the building had any irregularities,” Nitin Arte, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward, said.