Fire along Solapur airside

Dry grass along the airside of Solapur airport caught fire on Sunday night. The blaze is believed to have been caused by firecrackers in the vicinity. Airport Authority of India officials said it spread across grass over one and half acres and four fire engines were deployed. There has been no damage to equipment or property.

