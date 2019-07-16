FIR registered in Goregaon drowning case

The Dindoshi police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with the death of Divyansh Singh, who drowned in an open drain in Goregaon last week.

According to the police, the FIR was registered after Divyansh’s father, Surajbhan Singh, on Monday recorded a statement in connection with the incident.

Divyansh drowned on July 10, and his body has not yet been found despite several days of continuous search operations.

“Mr. Singh on Monday gave a statement saying he and others in his locality had repeatedly brought the matter of the open drain to the notice of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He said that this year too, when the drain was being desilted, they had told the supervising officers that it needed to be covered, and that despite all these efforts, no steps were taken. He has held the BMC responsible for his son’s death,” an officer with the Dindoshi police said.

Based on Mr. Singh’s statement, the police registered a case of causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XII) Vinay Kumar Rathod said, “The FIR does not name any specific persons as of now. We have taken the FIR against BMC officials for the moment and are conducting enquiries in connection with the incident.”

He said they will also ask Mr. Singh to submit copies of the complaints or letters that he claims to have submitted to the civic authorities in the past regarding the issue.