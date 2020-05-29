FIR registered against Abu Azmi for misbehaving with police personnel

The Nagpada police on Friday registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi and around 35 of his followers for allegedly misbehaving with on-duty police personnel, including senior police inspector Shalini Sharma, earlier this week. The FIR comes just a day after Ms. Sharma was transferred from Nagpada police station to Chembur police station.

According to police officials, an argument broke out on May 26 when a group of migrants were left stranded after a Shramik Special train was cancelled. “The train was cancelled by the Railways, but the Nagpada police ended up bearing the brunt as the migrants were staying in their jurisdiction and the process was being overseen by them. Mr. Azmi reached the spot and started a protest on the road outside the police station, causing severe disturbance in the area and violating lockdown rules,” a senior police officer said.

‘Extremely rude’

The protest continued till the early hours of May 27 and Mr. Azmi got into a tiff with Ms. Sharma. Several videos of Mr. Azmi speaking in strong words went viral on social media platforms. While the authenticity of the videos is being verified, several police officers confirmed that Mr. Azmi was extremely rude.

On Friday, the Nagpada police booked Mr. Azmi and around 35 of his followers for disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant, negligent act with relation to an infectious disease, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants in their discharge of duties, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok confirmed that the FIR had been registered.

Ms. Sharma was on Thursday transferred as the head of Chembur police station, while senior police inspector Jayprakash Bhosale, who used to be in charge of Chembur, was given charge of Nagpada. Senior officers said Ms. Sharma, who has been the subject of continuous allegations ever since the Mumbai Bagh protests started in the Nagpada police’s jurisdiction, sought a transfer following the incident with Mr. Azmi. Mr. Bhosale had served more than the normal tenure at Chembur.