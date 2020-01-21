FIR against Uran Municipal Council for dumping waste in mangroves

Following a complaint from the revenue department, an FIR has been filed against the Uran Municipal Council (UMC) for dumping garbage and sewage in mangroves.

Panvel Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund, chairman of the Bombay High Court-appointed Mangrove Protection and Conservation Committee, had directed sub-divisional officer Dattatyreya Nawle to carry out an inspection of the dumping ground at Bori Pakhadi on Sunday.

Mr. Nawle said, “The tehsildar of Uran and his team conducted the survey and found that the mangroves had been destroyed.” Based on a complaint by talathi Vinay Chintaman Patil, the Uran police filed an FIR under the Maharashtra Environment Protection Act, 1986. “No officer or department has been named in the FIR. We are investigating the role of the UMC in the case,” said senior police inspector Jagdish Kulkarni.

B.N. Kumar, director, NatConnect Foundation, said, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation had also raised a red flag as the dumping yard is dangerously close to one of its valve stations.

Nandakumar Pawar, head of the Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan, said the mangrove committee had directed the district collector and the City and Industrial Development Corporation to shift the dumping yard on December 9. “However, no action was taken and the UMC contractors continued to dispose of garbage and sewage in the mangroves.”

Mr. Kumar said the UMC hasn’t budged despite teams from the revenue and forest departments conducting two joint surveys and confirming that the mangroves had been destroyed.

He said, “Even sewage is discharged into the mangroves with utter disregard for the environment and public health. Fed up with the apathy of officials, residents of the area, mostly women, filed 80 identical complaints against civic officials on Saturday after taking out a protest march to the tehsildar’s office under the leadership of Uran Yuva.”