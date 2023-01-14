ADVERTISEMENT

8-year-old not allowed to take exam over unpaid school fees; FIR against principal

January 14, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Mumbai

The child was not allowed to appear for the unit test which was conducted on Wednesday

PTI

A First Information Report has been registered against the principal and a class teacher of a prominent school in Dadar area for allegedly not allowing an 8-year-old girl to take a unit test over unpaid school fees, police said on January 14.

The father of the Std II student approached the police on Friday with a complaint, he said.

The school has produced many cricketers who have played internationally.

The child was not allowed to appear for the unit test which was conducted on Wednesday, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“She was also made to sit separately from other students in the classroom to humiliate her,” the official said, quoting the father’s complaint.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The section provides for punishment if any person having control of a child, assaults, abandons, abuses or wilfully neglects him or her.

Investigation is on and no arrest has been made, said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai / school

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US