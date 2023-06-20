HamberMenu
FIR against producer of 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah', 2 others on actor's complaint of sexual harassment

The producer had denied the allegations, claiming the actor was let go from the show due to misbehaviour

June 20, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Twitter image of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against TV show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others following a complaint of sexual harassment by a woman actor, a police official said on June 20.

The FIR was lodged at Powai police station on June 19 evening under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), he said.

It also named the show's operation head and executive producer, the official said.

Last month, the actor approached the police and the National Commission for Women with her complaint alleging sexual harassment, he said.

The producer had denied the allegations, claiming the actor was let go from the show due to misbehaviour.

An inquiry was initiated following the complaint and the persons named in it were also questioned, the official said.

The actor alleged the producer “sexually harassed” her on multiple occasions over the last few years.

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, which started airing in 2008, is one of the longest-running sitcoms in Indian television history. It also features popular actors Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and Mandar Chandwadkar.

