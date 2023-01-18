ADVERTISEMENT

FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law on charge of using fake documents in visa application

January 18, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Mumbai

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office during the scrutiny found the documents submitted by Faraz Malik and his wife Hamleen were fake.

PTI

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son and the latter's second wife for allegedly submitting fake documents with her visa application, an official said on Wednesday.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) during the scrutiny found the documents submitted by Faraz Malik and his wife Hamleen were fake. The FRRO subsequently informed about it to Kurla police here, he said.

On the basis of primary information, the police registered the FIR late Tuesday night against Faraz Malik and his wife under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Foreigners Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding a probe is on into the case.

A former Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing functionary in a tweet on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, said the police have registered the FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik for "fake documents" made for the visa application of the latter's second wife who is a French resident.

"Those who accuse others of cheating, how fake they themselves are," the functionary tweeted targeting Nawab Malik.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Nawab Malik in February last year in an alleged money laundering case linked to a land deal in which fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides were involved.

The former minister is in judicial custody.

Nawab Malik, who was also the chief spokesperson of his party, was in news prior to his arrest as he had made several allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the then zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, after actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drug bust.

