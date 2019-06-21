FIR against Lawyers Collective draws flak

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against the NGO, Lawyers Collective (LC), for alleged violations of the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA), the civil society, the LGBTQIA+ community, and activists condemned the action and called it a brazen abuse of law.

The LC has taken up a range of cases relating to domestic violence, human rights, labour and women’s rights, rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, the Novartis case, the Sabarimala case, the triple talaaq case, and the Sohrabuddin case, in which current Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah was involved.

A statement by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties said the FIR is nothing short of a brazen abuse of the process of law. “The FIR follows an investigation into allegations of violation of provisions of the FCRA, 2016. Then, orders for the suspension and cancellation of the LC’s registration to receive foreign funding were passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The NGO has refuted all the charges. Besides, the organisation had challenged the cancellation of its FCRA registration in an appeal before the Bombay High Court, which is pending. The complaint registered against the LC and its key functionaries, Indira Jaisingh and Anand Grover, constitutes a motivated, vengeful and vituperative act meant to silence not just the LC, but also serves as a lesson to those who dare to challenge the Central government,” it said.

Equal rights activist Harish Iyer said, “The NGO has always stood up for the subalterns. Now, they all need to stand up and be with the collective. This action is a clarion call for humanity as it impairs the DNA of democracy.”

Chayanika Shah of LABIA, a queer feminist LBT collective, said, “The way in which the organisation and the two lawyers are attacked is the new level of harassment we have been witnessing for the last five years. It is maligning their image and defining anti-national in different ways. These have long-term implications on all of us.”

Bebaak Collective (voice of the fearless) condemned the arbitrary, malicious and blatant attack by filing the FIR. It said, “Being a women's rights collective, we demand that the criminal charges be dropped immediately. The State cannot continue this arbitrary and systematic suppression of human rights and the voices against the violation.”

Several Muslim women activists, researchers, and campaigners from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Dehradun, and Bihar condemned the filing of the FIR.