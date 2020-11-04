FIR against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and family

They are charged with deterring police from discharging their duty

A fresh FIR has been registered against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, his wife Sayambrata Ray, and their son, for deterring the police from discharging their duty when they came to arrest Mr. Goswami on Wednesday morning.

An FIR was filed at the NM Joshi Police Station against the Goswamis and two others, under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Goswami, owner of ARG Outlier Media Private Limited and editor-in-chief of Republic TV, is accused of abetting the suicide of an interior designer, Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik, in Alibag, on May 5, 2018.

The suicide note left by Naik mentioned that Mr. Goswami, who did not pay him ₹83 lakh for the “Bombay Dyeing studio project”, along with Feroz Shaikh, owed Naik ₹4 crore for his project at Andheri, and Niteesh Sarda is alleged to not have paid ₹55 lakh for his projects at Magarpatta and Baner.