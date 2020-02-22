Finish Hema Upadhyay case trial, says HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it was giving the prosecution a “last chance” to expeditiously complete the trial in the murder of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani.
Upadhyay’s estranged artist husband, Chintan Upadhyay, has been arrested with three others.
Justice Sadhana Jadhav was on Friday hearing a bail plea filed by Chintan claiming that despite an assurance to the Supreme Court in February 2019 to complete the trial within nine months of framing of charges, the prosecution is yet to do so. His counsel, Raja Thakare, said his client had been languishing in jail for four years.
The court said it cannot be oblivious to the fact that the accused has a right to a speedy trial. “The prosecution is given a last chance to complete trial expeditiously. This court is accepting the assurance … that the trial shall be completed within six months.”
