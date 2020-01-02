Finding ways of healing geopathic stress

Ancient literature indicates that while planning a township, many civilisations in Germany, India and other parts of the world first let cows, horses and sheep graze at the site before deciding the location, says Ajay Poddar, a businessman and civil engineer from IIT Delhi.

Ever wondered why children and animals avoid sitting or sleeping at certain places, or why anthills and beehives come up at certain locations? Or why, out of six machines of the same make installed at the same time at the same location, only one breaks down repeatedly, inconveniencing the plant operator and causing losses to the factory owner?

To find an answer to these questions, Mr. Poddar used his experiences and carried out research both in India and abroad. The businessman says he established that the areas avoided by animals and children have negative radiations emitting from the core of the earth. This, he says, is called geopathic stress — the idea that earth energies affect human well-being.

Eventually, Mr. Poddar and architect Manisha Matanhelia created material composites to change the nature of the radiations and make them harmless to people, animals, plants and even machines, and in the process create healthy spaces.

The origin

It all started in 1989, when soon after setting up an LPG cylinder manufacturing plant at Sikanderabad district of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Poddar witnessed a technologically inexplicable breakdown in one of the units, while other machines of the same make were working perfectly.

Since he could not change his plant layout, he started looking for other solutions. He studied and funded research on ancient sciences and modern technology to find out the reason for such an occurrence.

“Research at many churches, temples, forts and monuments revealed that they were built factoring in these principles [of geopathic stress], though there was no documentation to show how it was done. These include the Duomo in Milan, the Chartres cathedral in France, Mamallapuram and Gingee Fort in India, and the Acropolis in Greece,” Mr. Poddar said.

According to Mr. Poddar, animals do not graze at places where there are negative geopathic stresses because they have a sensitivity to avoid such negative zones. “As a result, our ancestors knew where and how to build living and working spaces. They built walls or kept open and infrequently occupied public spaces on the affected zones.”

He said, “With surveys, it has been found that more than 20% of the earth’s surface is affected by geopathic stresses. Research in Germany, France, U.K., Austria and U.S. has shown strong correlation to cancer, blood pressure, skin diseases and stress-related diseases to prolonged exposure to them.”

After using the material composites at his plant, Mr. Poddar implemented these solutions at the houses of friends and relatives with great success.

Soon, he co-founded a company with Ms. Matanhelia, Syenergy Environics Ltd., which detects geopathic stress lines and installs non-intrusive solutions at important installations like refineries, steel, power, aluminium plants, airports, educational and social institutions, industries, hospitals, hotels, corporate offices and even at homes.

While implementing the solutions in homes, they realised that often, the residents’ ailments like pain and sleeplessness were directly related to geopathic stress zones crossing the area of the bed or the study table.

In plants and factories, despite machines being of the same make and purchased at the same time, some of them were breaking down more often than others. Most of the times, these faulty machines were in geopathic stress zones. After correcting the negative impact, their breakdowns reduced, leading to higher productivity, Mr. Poddar said.

The company, through special devices, records pulse/ heart rates of people, breakdown records of machinery and health, and attrition before and after applying the solution. “More than 6,000 types of data from people indicate a substantial decrease in pulse rates after the correction, which means lower environmental stress on them without making any lifestyle changes,” Mr. Poddar, who is the managing director of Syenergy Environics Ltd., said.

Mobile phone chip

In 2010, when many of their customers expressed concern about their children’s obsession with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets and how it might be harming them, the company came up with Envirochip. The product is based on the same philosophy of changing the nature of harmful radiations instead of reducing or altering them.

“The challenge was how to test it, as the solutions were non-electrical and did not involve any change in values. The approach again was to change the nature of the radiation so that it was not harmful to people, who were not likely to reduce use or exposure to electrosmog,” Mr. Poddar said.

He said excessive exposure to Wi-Fi radiation and electrosmog can cause glioma (cancer of the brain), skin rashes, stress, loss of immunity, reduction in sperm count and hearing loss. He said people do not heed recommendations of cell phone manuals, which urge users to text more than talk, use hands-free, keep the device 10 mm away from the body (not in shirt or pant pocket) and not talk more than six minutes at a time.

He said their research has been extensively tested and the results published in international journals like JBISE, and MIT’s Technology Review. Today, over 2,000 establishments covering 100 million sq.ft have implemented their solution, Environics, and more than two million people are using Envirochip.

Mr. Poddar said, many of the company’s corporate clients have found improvement in attrition rate, while public sector refineries and steel plants have been able to reduce breakdowns after correction. Hundreds of people have said they feel less fatigued at the end of the day and have better sleep quality after corrections at their office and homes, he said.