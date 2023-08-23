Finding the real beast and balance between perception and reality on Aryka Fyzee’s canvas

August 23, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

The flora and fauna that once defined the charm of Belgaum, Karnataka, for Aryka Fyzee has lost all its glory with time; the artist, however, attempts to bring a piece of her heart on canvas that once she lived in her childhood days.

With a strong inclination towards wildlife, the artist brings to life the enigmatic nature of creatures like leopards. Her paintings themed ‘Deconstructing the Beast’ has series of intense eyes of big cats that would leave viewers with many questions and deep thoughts. Each painting is meant to question who ‘The Beast’ really is — is it the animals or the humans who have been on a spree of destruction hunting every other wild species.

“The strong sensory imagery of my childhood in the wilderness remains when I paint. The feeling of dew in my hair, of spider webs grazing past my skin, and the smell of oak trees,” says Aryka recalling her days in Belgaum. These experiences prodded a magnetic pull towards the natural world from a very early age as well as the conscious understanding that she could always see a reflection of herself in wilderness. “I could see myself in the roots of a banyan tree, and in the eyes of a leopard. As a result of my rootedness in the wild, my work as an artist focusses on deconstructing the ‘human’ to reveal the innate primal animal within us all,” she explains.

Aryka draws inspiration from a myriad of influences, ranging from poetry, nature to philosophy. Under the theme ‘Constructs of Light’, her paintings on canvas will leave one question their perceptions of reality. As a young girl, she trusted light completely. It taught her the delicate form of a bulbul’s feather, the multitude of colours on a brown tree bark, the smooth texture of waxy petals… to her light was her first teacher that reveals the secrets of the physical world around her.

“As I started observing light, my entire understanding of the visual world changed completely. I learnt that what I saw was only a perception of what I thought was real. I discovered that light is that one all-pervading constant that I used to see and understand this material world and yet I was deluded by thissame entity. I was fascinated to learn that the way I perceived light was uniquely different from the way others perceived it and therefore light itself is very often the source of our confusion, disorientation and differences in opinion. So how much could I trust light now?” she asks.

In her paintings she acknowledge light as a mischievous creator, constructing our perceptions and beliefs of this ever-changing material world. “Whether the landscape is natural or urban, light has the power to guide us, but also disorient and even tease us every now and then. Through my paintings, I aim to make the viewers explore the delicate balance between perception and reality, prompting them to reflect on their place in the evolving tapestry of life,” she adds.

‘Constructs of Light’ & ‘Deconstructing the Beast’, at the Jehangir Art Gallery from 11am to 7pm till August 28

