HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Finding the real beast and balance between perception and reality on Aryka Fyzee’s canvas

‘Constructs of Light’ and ‘Deconstructing the Beast’ are the two themes of Mumbai and Goa-based artist Aryka Fyzee works on show at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai.

August 23, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Purnima Sah
Artist Aryka Fyzee presents ‘Deconstructing The Beast’ on canvas.

Artist Aryka Fyzee presents ‘Deconstructing The Beast’ on canvas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The flora and fauna that once defined the charm of Belgaum, Karnataka, for Aryka Fyzee has lost all its glory with time; the artist, however, attempts to bring a piece of her heart on canvas that once she lived in her childhood days.

With a strong inclination towards wildlife, the artist brings to life the enigmatic nature of creatures like leopards. Her paintings themed ‘Deconstructing the Beast’ has series of intense eyes of big cats that would leave viewers with many questions and deep thoughts. Each painting is meant to question who ‘The Beast’ really is — is it the animals or the humans who have been on a spree of destruction hunting every other wild species.

Artist Aryka Fyzee presents ‘Constructs of Light’ on canvas.

Artist Aryka Fyzee presents ‘Constructs of Light’ on canvas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The strong sensory imagery of my childhood in the wilderness remains when I paint. The feeling of dew in my hair, of spider webs grazing past my skin, and the smell of oak trees,” says Aryka recalling her days in Belgaum. These experiences prodded a magnetic pull towards the natural world from a very early age as well as the conscious understanding that she could always see a reflection of herself in wilderness. “I could see myself in the roots of a banyan tree, and in the eyes of a leopard. As a result of my rootedness in the wild, my work as an artist focusses on deconstructing the ‘human’ to reveal the innate primal animal within us all,” she explains.

Aryka draws inspiration from a myriad of influences, ranging from poetry, nature to philosophy. Under the theme ‘Constructs of Light’, her paintings on canvas will leave one question their perceptions of reality. As a young girl, she trusted light completely. It taught her the delicate form of a bulbul’s feather, the multitude of colours on a brown tree bark, the smooth texture of waxy petals… to her light was her first teacher that reveals the secrets of the physical world around her.

The exhibition is on display at the Jehangir Art Gallery.

The exhibition is on display at the Jehangir Art Gallery. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“As I started observing light, my entire understanding of the visual world changed completely. I learnt that what I saw was only a perception of what I thought was real. I discovered that light is that one all-pervading constant that I used to see and understand this material world and yet I was deluded by thissame entity. I was fascinated to learn that the way I perceived light was uniquely different from the way others perceived it and therefore light itself is very often the source of our confusion, disorientation and differences in opinion. So how much could I trust light now?” she asks.

In her paintings she acknowledge light as a mischievous creator, constructing our perceptions and beliefs of this ever-changing material world. “Whether the landscape is natural or urban, light has the power to guide us, but also disorient and even tease us every now and then. Through my paintings, I aim to make the viewers explore the delicate balance between perception and reality, prompting them to reflect on their place in the evolving tapestry of life,” she adds.

‘Constructs of Light’ & ‘Deconstructing the Beast’, at the Jehangir Art Gallery from 11am to 7pm till August 28

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.