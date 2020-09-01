Mumbai

Final year exams to begin from first week of Oct.

Uday Samant

Uday Samant  

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday said final year university examinations will be held from first week of October.

“As we had said earlier, to ensure safety of students’ mental and physical health, we have decided to let them appear for exams from home,” Mr. Samant said.

An online meeting of a committee, chaired by Mr. Samant, comprising vice-chancellors, was held at Mantralaya on Monday. “We appeal to students and parents to not worry as exams will start from first week of October and students can appear from home,” the minister said. The meeting of the committee to finalise the mode of examination will be held on September 2.

While announcing that directions have been given to complete the entire process of examination and declaration of results by October end, by following all guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mr. Samant said the deadline can be extended till November 10. “This extended deadline is for varsities where there is a surge in COVID-19 cases or those with technical problems,” he said, adding that a decision on exams for students with backlogs will be taken by following UGC guidelines.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 1:50:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/final-year-exams-to-begin-from-first-week-of-oct/article32491887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story