Final year exams to begin from first week of Oct.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday said final year university examinations will be held from first week of October.
“As we had said earlier, to ensure safety of students’ mental and physical health, we have decided to let them appear for exams from home,” Mr. Samant said.
An online meeting of a committee, chaired by Mr. Samant, comprising vice-chancellors, was held at Mantralaya on Monday. “We appeal to students and parents to not worry as exams will start from first week of October and students can appear from home,” the minister said. The meeting of the committee to finalise the mode of examination will be held on September 2.
While announcing that directions have been given to complete the entire process of examination and declaration of results by October end, by following all guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mr. Samant said the deadline can be extended till November 10. “This extended deadline is for varsities where there is a surge in COVID-19 cases or those with technical problems,” he said, adding that a decision on exams for students with backlogs will be taken by following UGC guidelines.
