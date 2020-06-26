Film, TV bodies resolve issues; shooting all set for resumption

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and the Indian Film and TV Producers’ Council (IFTPC) on Thursday said they have “amicably resolved” issues regarding insurance cover and salary for their members to restart filming immediately. Last month, the Maharashtra government allowed shooting of films, TV serials and web series with conditions.

All production activities in the city were suspended in mid-March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were reports that CINTAA and FWICE called off shootings of some TV shows, which were scheduled to start from Tuesday, after IFTPC failed to meet demands for insurance cover.

In a virtual meeting held among the three bodies, IFTPC agreed to provide two sets of insurance coverage: a death cover of ₹25 lakh for COVID-19 and hospitalisation cover of ₹2 lakh across all hierarchy of the cast and crew. “Apart from the insurance, IFTPC also assured that every precaution as per the government’s guidelines will be put in place to ensure utmost safety for the entire cast and crew,” read a joint statement from the bodies.

The 90-day cycle for payment in the TV industry has often come under scanner, with many in the industry asking for it to be done away with. In the meeting, a decision was also taken to reduce the period of credit for cast and crew from existing 90 days to 30 days for at least the first three months.

“Mutually negotiated pay cuts without actors facing any sanctions, and continued dialogue with all parties for easing working conditions were also agreed to, without delaying the resumption of shootings. IFTPC acknowledged the contributions of CINTAA and FWICE, who in these extraordinary situations showed exemplary understanding and maturity in the workers and the national interest,” the statement read.