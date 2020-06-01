Film and TV shoots set to resume, with conditions

On arrival on the sets, the State guidelines say, crew members will have to get their temperature checked and every studio will have to have an ambulance, a doctor and nurse.

Mumbai

01 June 2020 02:22 IST

Government guidelines recommend presence of 33% crew on the set and none above 65 years

The Maharashtra government has allowed shooting of films, TV serials and web series to resume by following the guidelines issued by the State. The guidelines detail the measures to be taken by all departments on the sets: from studios, make-up, casting, catering to those handling equipment like camera and lighting.

In order to facilitate physical distancing on the sets, the guidelines recommend reducing the crew strength to 33%, not including the main cast, and to identify activities that can be done remotely for the rest. Cast and crew above the age of 65 will not be allowed on the sets.

Staff will have to carry an identification card and use the Aarogya Setu app. On arrival on the sets, crew members will have to get their temperature checked and every studio will have to have an ambulance, a doctor and nurse. The sets will have to be fumigated daily, including post-production areas like edit rooms.

During the shoot, all members present on the sets will have to wear masks and gloves, except those being filmed, and maintain basic rules of hygiene. Tasks that require close contact like applying make-up, will require the make-up artistes to wear a face shield and mics will have to be labelled according to the artistes who use them. For reality shows, seating arrangements shall be made keeping in mind adequate physical distancing, which includes three separate tables for judges, instead of one long table.

Last week, the Producers Guild of India had come up with a ‘Back to Action report’ recommending standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be instituted whenever the permission to resume production activities is granted by the government. The State government’s guidelines are similar to the practices suggested by the guild.

Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said he was thankful to the Maharashtra government to have listened to the entertainment industry after several representations were made and SOPs suggested by various film bodies and associations. However, he said some points in the guiding principles didn’t seem feasible to implement. “They have set an age limit of 65 for people who can be on the sets. That means actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher can’t work. I think everyone has a right to work and earn a living so long as they are healthy and fit,” he said.

According to Mr. Pandit, it is also not implementable to have a doctor, nurse and ambulance at every shoot. “We can understand the concern but given the shortage of them otherwise, even when it comes to the hospitals, how can we ensure their presence on the shoots? There are at least 70 shoots happening on a normal day all over Mumbai. How can we have 70 of each available at all these spots?” he asked.

Mr. Pandit suggested that producers make arrangements with local hospitals according to the shoot area, and have doctors, nurses and ambulance on call. He said FWICE will be making further representation to the government on these two issues.