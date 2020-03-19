Filipino remains critical at Kasturba

One of the ground staff at Kasturba Hospital, who face patients first on arrival, seen wearing only one footwear cover for protection, on Wednesday.

BMC allows nine private hospitals to admit patients who will have to pay for using isolation facilities

A 59-year-old Islamic scholar from the Philippines, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), continues to be in a critical condition at Kasturba Hospital. Doctors say he has many underlying conditions and he remains on ventilator support.

The patient, who had come to India along with nine others, was on a visit to several mosques. Two others from his group have also tested positive.

The group had reached Mumbai on March 3 and had then left for Delhi. They returned to Mumbai on March 10, and were staying at a mosque in Navi Mumbai. Sources said after the patient first developed symptoms he consulted a private doctor, who referred him to Kasturba Hospital. All the others in the group have also been placed under isolation.

Signboards directing patients to coronavirus OPD put up at the entrance to Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday.

Senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions have been found to be at a great risk if infected by COVID-19. On Tuesday, the State recorded its first death in Mumbai. The 64-year-old victim with a travel history to Dubai also had multiple co-morbid conditions, including hypertension and heart ailment. His death has triggered a debate on whether the civic-run Kasturba Hospital is equipped to handle serious complications developing in positive patients.

“We have good honorary doctors who are looking after the patients,” civic health officer Dr. Daksha Shah said.

The possibility of a surge in positive cases has pushed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to get private players to admit patients. Nine private hospitals in the city will have isolation facilities where patients who are willing to pay can be admitted.

“Patients can opt for admission at these private hospitals, who will have to collect the samples and send them for testing at the laboratory in Kasturba Hospital,” Dr. Shah said.

The hospitals are Jaslok (5 beds), HN Reliance (2 beds), Hinduja (20 beds), Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani (17 beds), Raheja (12 beds), Gurunanak (2 beds), St. Elizabeth (2 beds), Bombay (4 beds), and Lilavati (15 beds). Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital has also set aside 10 beds for isolation.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)