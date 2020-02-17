Mumbai

Filipino man tests negative for coronavirus

The cargo ship crew member who was placed under isolation at Kasturba Hospital for suspected novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection tested negative on Sunday. The Philippines national had developed mild symptoms, due to which he was referred to the hospital by port health authorities on Saturday.

