File reply to plea against holding exams: HC to MU

17 March 2020 01:25 IST

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Mumbai University (MU) to file a reply to a plea against holding graduate and postgraduate exams amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A Division Bench of acting Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari and Justice N.R. Borkar was hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) filed by advocate Siddarth Ingle. Senior advocate Jamshed Mistry, appearing for Mr. Ingle, said the State government had issued a notification for schools and colleges to be shut till March 31, but lakhs of students will be appearing for MU’s graduation and postgraduation exams, which are scheduled to commence on March 23.

Sagar Jondhale, a social worker, in his PIL had stated: “Some states like Kerala and Karnataka have already declared holidays to schools and colleges to avoid gathering. However, State government has yet not taken any serious preventive action.”

Responding to the PIL, government counsel P.P. Kakade said schools, colleges, malls, and gyms have been shut for two weeks. The Bench then directed MU to to file its reply to the plea and posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.