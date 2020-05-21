Mumbai

File police complaints against shut hospitals, BMC chief tells officials

Corporation will give PPEs to those that are open

Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal has directed assistant commissioners to file police complaints against private hospitals and nursing homes who continue to be shut despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directive to stay open during the lockdown.

The BMC had directed all private nursing homes, maternity homes and hospitals to not stop operations in order to cater to non-COVID-19 patients. Despite the directive, many private healthcare set-ups continue to stay shut, and Mr. Chahal has directed officers to file police complaints against them.

The BMC will provide personal protective equipment to those who continue to stay open or re-open.

Meanwhile, in the wake of repeated complaints of patients not being able to find beds in hospitals, Mr. Chahal has directed that assistant commissioners take over at least 100 beds in private hospitals in each ward. Of these, at least 10 will be intensive care unit beds.

Mr. Chahal has also directed officers to enlist the help of public representatives and social workers for better management of containment zones.

