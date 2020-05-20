Mumbai

Fighting the disease is need of the hour: State

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that “the need of the hour is to fight the disease and not the personnel involved in fighting the disease” while responding to a plea seeking accommodation for workers providing essential services outside Mumbai so that they don’t have to travel back and forth, thus spreading the COVID-19 infection.

An affidavit was filed by Subhash Umaranikar, deputy secretary (relief), Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation and Revenue and Forest Department, in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social worker Charan Bhatt from Palghar. He contended that residents from his area, who are working in emergency services such as health, police, fire and disaster management travel to Mumbai from Virar, resulting in an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Palghar district.

The affidavit, however, said it is not practically possible to arrange accommodation for all the said persons in Mumbai especially in the current scenario and making such an arrangement will also put more stress on the already exhausted machinery. “Any restrictions imposed on the movement of medical professionals and paramedical staff can lead to severe impediments in rendering COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 services. Ensuring unhindered movement of all medical professionals is essential for meeting the public health requirements and saving precious human lives,” it said.

The affidavit also mentioned a letter dated May 11 from the secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, which said that the cabinet secretary had also directed free movement of all medical and paramedical staff so that the effectiveness of the response to COVID-19 pandemic was not hampered.

The affidavit demanded that the PIL be disposed of.

