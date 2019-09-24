Fight is not over yet, say Mahul residents

For over 15,000 project affected people (PAP) in Mahul, it was a day of rejoicing. The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the authorities to provide them with alternative accommodation and, in the meantime, make good their rental expenses.

There are those, however, who are not sure as to how the ruling will translate into changes on the ground. Their doubts are rooted in recent memory: in April, another HC Division Bench had granted them relief in terms of deposit and rent, but they are still to receive it.

“I am very happy, but 256 people had to die here (of illnesses),” said Abdul Rehman Shaikh. “For over one-and-a-half years, we are being forced to live in uninhabitable conditions. The high court has once again relied on reports from the Indian Institute of Technology, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, KEM Hospital and National Green Tribunal, and upheld their findings. What is it that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the State do not concur with?”

While the residents are hopeful that the latest HC order will see the light of day, they believe the fight has not ended, “as the corporation will again appeal before the Supreme Court,” he said.

Anita Dhole, a polio victim and one of the main petitioners, has been tirelessly fighting on behalf of thousands of residents. Ms. Dhole, like many others from Kurla Santoshi Mata Nagar, Ghatkopar, Powai Tunga Gaon, Bandra Gareeb Nagar and Santacruz were evicted from their homes and shifted to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority colonies in Mahul. For over 320 days, she and three other women have moved to cots opposite the Tansa water pipeline in Vidyavihar, where they were shifted out of, in March 2017.

“Yeh chhota Bhopal ban gaya hai (this has become a tiny Bhopal),” she said. “We are aware that despite the court refusing to grant a stay on the order, the BMC will challenge this order, despite being granted no relief last time by the Supreme Court.” Ms. Dhole, like many others, is not giving up yet. “We will keep fighting and make the authorities pay this time.”

Kantabai Shinde (50), who also lives on the road, said, “My family’s life changed after I went to Mahul. My daughter lost her battle to cancer, her grandson has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and has been running between Sion and KEM Hospitals.”

She says there are many families like hers that have suffered enormously due to poor sanitation, air and water quality and the harmful environment. “It is the second time the court has ruled in our favour and now the government will have to shift us out. But I am very sure, it has not ended here and that they will go to the SC again,” she said.

Bilal Khan, an activist from the non-governmental organisation, Ghar Banao Ghar Bachao Andolan, said, “We are all extremely happy and prepared that the BMC will go to the SC but this time, the government will have to act. We are going start filing applications seeking to move out from tomorrow itself.”

Senior counsel Anil Sakhare, who appeared for the BMC before the court, told The Hindu, “We will definitely appeal against the order before the SC. There will be two grounds for challenge: one is that the air quality there is not what it is shown. People have been living there before these people were moved there and two, the financial burden. I know for a fact that once these people are paid they will take the money, not do anything and start living on the footpath.”