Few takers for luxury homes in FY 2020 too

The weakness in Mumbai’s luxury residential real estate will continue in financial year 2020 on the back of liquidity pressure faced by developers and weak consumer demand, credit rating agency ICRA has said.

As per ICRA, the value of unsold inventory in just central Mumbai is estimated at ₹45,000 crore as on June 2019, while the figure for the whole of Mumbai is much more. While most developers are in difficulty, a few developers with a strong balance sheet, track record and group backing will consolidate their position and market share during these testing times, the study added.

“The residential real estate sector in India has been undergoing difficult times over the past few years and the luxury segment has been the most impacted. Various regulatory developments as well as market dynamics have been the reasons for weak performance of the segment,” ICRA said in a report. Incessant delays in delivery as well as high GST resulted in a change in trend in the industry, from pre-booking of under-construction homes to preference for ready possession homes. This has translated into deferment of customer advances for developers, it said.

“The NBFC crisis, which became prominent from the second half of the previous fiscal, has exacerbated the liquidity of the sector. High cost of land and construction, weak demand, back-ended customer advances, and limited avenues of external funding have pushed the luxury residential real estate segment into distress,” ICRA.

“Mumbai is one of the largest markets for luxury residential real estate in the country. In line with strong growth commercial activity in central Mumbai, which includes areas like Worli, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi, demand for luxury residential segment had started to pick up in the past,” Anand Kulkarni, assistant vice-president and associate head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said. “Many developers, including the organised ones, beefed up the supply in the micro market expecting further boost in demand. However, due to weakened demand for over the past two to three years, central Mumbai has witnessed significant high value inventory build-up,” he said.

The unsold inventory in most markets in Mumbai is a high 52%-54% (of launched areas). Central Mumbai contributes 32% of the total unsold inventory in the city. However, in terms of value of inventory, the share is much higher, at around 55%, and more than 70% of it is from Tier 1 developers.