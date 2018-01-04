Few schools stay open, but picking up kids a tough job

Mumbai: With school buses off the road on Wednesday, parents had a harrowing time getting their children home. Though the government had not declared a holiday in view of the bandh, a few schools chose to stay open, but closed mid-session and asked parents to make their arrangements to pick up their children.

Sita Saw was scared to walk on road with her two children, while protesters chided her for sending kids to school. “Though I sent my children because of their examinations, I regretted my decision.”

While Podar, Jamnabai Narsee, Arya Vidya Mandir were closed, Ryan Group and SVKM International School remained open.

The schools reported a thin attendance. “I never send my children to school during tense situations. With my husband at work and my father paralysed, it is best not to take risks,” said Rupali Vasarkar from Kandivli.

Deepshikha Srivastava, principal, Rajhans Vidyalaya, said she took the call to shut the school on Wednesday morning after assessing the situation.

Anil Garg, president, Maharashtra School Bus Owners Association, said a few buses did ply early in the morning but later withdrew following attacks.

“On Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, some boys got into a school bus and slapped the driver and tore open his shirt pocket in the presence of students. Had something happened to students, who would have been responsible for it? The schools told us, since you have brought them, take them back,” he said. On Link Road, Mr. Garg said, school buses were held up for hours, and they received calls from concerned parents. “Five buses were attacked when they were parked late at night at Mahul.”

The association, which oversees over 7,500 buses, said that he decided not to operate buses on Tuesday evening after he failed to get an assurance of safety from the Transport Minister. “Why should schools stay open and take risk at times like these? Why should they play with children’s safety?”