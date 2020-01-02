‘Few miscreants give a bad name to community’

A recent study published by Pune-based Support for Advocacy and Training to Health Initiatives (SATHI) revealed how doctors continue to accept incentives from pharmaceutical companies in the form of leisure trips, microwave ovens, tablets, silver items, gold jewellery and petrol cards. What startled the community was the case of three neurologists from Mumbai who as per the study went on a foreign tour with two “south Indian heroines”, all arranged by a pharmaceutical company. The study, carried out by Dr. Arun Gadre and Dr. Archana Diwate, consisted of 50 in-depth interviews conducted in six cities. Dr. Gadre talked to The Hindu on what led to the study and what are the solutions.

What triggered the need for such a study?

We had a lot of anecdotal experience on the existence of such practices. This has been [going on] for a very long time. We brainstormed with many stakeholders and experts and decided to carry out a study to understand the present scenario. The aim of our study was to learn about the promotional and marketing practices of pharma manufacturers in different parts of India, and to understand the status of regulatory mechanisms and codes for promotional practices in the Indian context on the field.

How does the nexus between doctors and pharmaceutical companies impact the public?

Ours was a qualitative research that did not touch on this aspect completely. But there is no denial that promotional practices eventually lead to irrational prescriptions and pushing of high-cost drugs. Having said that, one has to also understand the complexity of the medical field. A well-meaning, ethical doctor may prescribe a certain expensive brand of drug only for a better outcome. Quality of the drug is very important, but who is keeping a tab on that?

Instead of considering the seriousness of your findings, doctors’ bodies questioned its authenticity.

How the associations react to the findings depends on them. We have never claimed that all or the majority of doctors indulge in malpractices. We, like the Indian Medical Association (IMA), believe that there are a few miscreants who give a bad name to the entire community. So, ideally, civil society organisations and the IMA should work together to bring effective regulations for pharmaceutical companies.

What are the solutions? Should the government step in to tighten norms or should associations like the IMA play a better role to break this nexus?

The IMA is not a statutory body. The State medical councils and now the National Medical Commission are. They should tighten the implementation of the code of conduct. Most State councils have no funds, infrastructure or investigative powers to carry out their duties in the best way. The government has to step in and tighten policies that are crucial.