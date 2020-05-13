Fed up of being away from home, engineer kills self

Fed up of being alone and away from his family, a 27-year-old engineer living in Koparkhairane ended his life on Tuesday.

Suraj Sakharam Surve, originally from Javali in Satara, worked with a private firm in Airoli. Surve, a bachelor, lived with his married brother’s family at Sector 4. Before the lockdown, his brother and family had gone to their hometown, leaving him alone at home during the lockdown.

On Tuesday afternoon, Surve’s neighbours, who provided him with food, reached his house to find him dead with a suicide note left behind.

“The note had his phone password and said he had been feeling lonely and was missing his family terribly. Surve’s note said he would think of them and weep daily. Though he spoke with them every day, it only made things worse. It said he was depressed as he was unable to go out and was away from the family, hence he took the extreme step,” senior police inspector Suryakant Jagdale, Koparkhairane police station, said.

A case of accidental death has been registered.