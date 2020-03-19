Fear factor: police keep eye out for symptoms among accused

With cases of novel coronavirus on the rise in the city, the Mumbai Police have started looking for symptoms in the arrested accused.

As per procedure, every accused arrested in any offence has to be produced before a metropolitan magistrate’s court within 24 hours. A prerequisite for this appearance is that the accused undergoes a check-up at a government hospital, so that any health conditions can be made part of the official record to be presented before the court.

“If the accused displays symptoms, or if we find they have a travel history that could have put them at risk, we get the accused tested for the virus as well,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

Ground level officers said the move was necessary, and is being enforced on a priority basis because any arrested accused comes into contact with a high number of people.

“If the accused is remanded in police custody, they will come into contact with the investigating team, which in turn will come into contact with hundreds. Being in judicial custody means being sent into a large compound full of people and being granted bail lifts all limits altogether. If an option to get examined at a government hospital is available, it is essential that this opportunity be taken,” an officer said. The police have also started providing face masks to accused as an additional precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, three people arrested by the Crime Branch Unit II in a cheating case were seen wearing surgical masks while being taken to court. The masks also serve as a replacement for the traditional black cowl placed over the faces while producing them in court.