FDA recalls batch of Remdesivir vials from Raigad district

Navi Mumbai

01 May 2021 00:11 IST

At least 90 COVID-19 patients reported side effects on receiving dose of anti-viral injection

After at least 90 COVID-19 patients reported side effects on receiving a dose of Remdesivir, officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday withdrew the vials of a particular batch of the anti-viral injection.

Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhary said around 130 patients at three hospitals in Panvel taluka were administered Remdesivir injections of the Covifor brand manufactured by Hetero drugs company. Raigad district received 510 vials of the drug on April 28, which was distributed to hospitals in Panvel taluka.

Ms. Choudhary said, “The side effects included shivering, low blood pressure and low oxygen levels. We informed the FDA and it suspended the whole batch. All vials were recalled from the hospitals.”

Ms. Choudhary said as per the Central task force’s protocol, Remdesivir is not a life-saving drug and it is useful only between the second and ninth day after testing positive. “After the ninth day, the injection is of no use. All doctors should recommend the injection after considering this,” she said.