FDA officer’s killing sparks demand for better security

02 April 2019

Officers in State wear black armbands

Members of the All India Drugs Control Officers’ Confederation, a body of government drug enforcement officers, wore black armbands and observed two minutes of silence in their offices on Monday to condemn the killing of Neha Shoree, a young woman officer posted in the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) zonal licensing department in Chandigarh. Last Friday, Shoree was shot dead in her office for cancelling a chemist’s licence on suspicion of drug peddling. The body demanded a speedy probe into Shoree’s murder.

Nilesh Gandhi, former assistant commissioner, FDA, Maharashtra, said, “Drug enforcement officers have no protection while discharging their duties. Often, they deal with people with criminal backgrounds who are involved in the sale of prohibited, habit-forming drugs. The security of drug enforcement officers should be made a priority now.”

The body issued a press statement demanding adequate security for officers in drugs control offices across the country. The statement said that though the nature of work of drugs control officials involved conducting raids and investigation on drug mafias and criminals, many States lacked the manpower and machinery to tackle such unscrupulous elements. “The most alarming situation is that the number of cases involving spurious drugs, illegal transit and sale of habit-forming drugs and intoxicants in the pharmaceutical business is gradually on the rise. It is really a challenging task for drugs control departments to monitor such activities,” the statement said.

