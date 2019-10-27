FDA officer booked for demanding bribe from sweet shop owner

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer for accepting a bribe of ₹1.40 lakh from a sweet shop owner. FDA inspector Arvind Vasant Kandelkar was booked after a 48-year-old resident of Rabale MIDC filed a complaint against him with the ACB on October 24.

According to the complainant, Mr. Kandelkar called him on his phone and told him to pay ₹1.50 lakh if he did not want to be harassed for the next five years.

Ramesh Chavan, deputy superintendent, Navi Mumbai unit, ACB, said, “There is a two-step process after we receive a complaint. First, we wait for another confirmation on the accused. Secondly, we lay a trap. We couldn’t complete the first step as Mr. Kandelkar suddenly visited the complainant and forced him to pay the money.” The officer said the complainant is a distributor of sweets and stocks his goods in a godown. On Friday afternoon, Mr. Kandelkar went to the godown and told the complainant to arrange for the money. The bribe was lowered to ₹1.40 lakh and the complainant took his brother’s help to pay the money to Mr. Kandelkar. “We have registered a case with the Rabale MIDC police and will be arresting him soon. Mr. Kandelkar knew that the demand for sweets would be high ahead of Deepavali. He used the situation to his advantage and threatened to hamper the complainant’s business,” he said.