FDA keeps eagle eye on online food business

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday said it was keeping a close watch on the online food business to ensure compliance in the State.

Dr. Pallavi Darade, Commissioner, FDA, Government of Maharashtra, said the State is taking all necessary action to ensure that hygiene is ensured. “In the past few months, we conducted raids on almost 350 outlets of online food delivery sources and found that almost 112 of them are operating without licences. Many of them are operating out of unhygienic places. We have filed 200 such cases against them. These actions will benefit the consumers in the long run,” she said.

Dr. Darade was speaking at the CII Western Region Ice Cream Industry Conclave with the theme, ‘Future of the Ice-Cream Industry -- Dynamics, Technology, Innovations and Scope for Growth’. The FDA commissioner mentioned that the Food Safety and Standards Act adopted in Maharashtra is on par with global laws.

Last October, the FDA had issued notices to food outlets who catered to customers through online delivery platforms. The outlets were operating without registration and licence and were found to be functioning is extremely unhygienic conditions. The FDA has also served notices to food delivery platforms — Swiggy, Zomato, UberEats, and Foodpanda — for sourcing food from such outlets. The FDA had surveyed 347 food outlets from September 21 to October 1. Of the 112 food outlets found to be functioning without licences, 85 were linked to Swiggy, 50 to Zomato, three to Foodpanda and two to UberEats.

In December 2018, the FDA also pulled up a Lonavla-based company famous for chikki, for lack of supervision in the manufacturing process.

The conclave was informed that India’s ₹15,000-crore ice-cream industry will continue to grow at 15-20 %. Employing 15 lakh people, it is considered one of the largest employers of the dairy and food processing industry.

“In many cases we take the lead, which is soon replicated by other states as well,” she pointed out. Dr. Darade mentioned that the ice-cream industry is coming of age and it is time to deliberate on the dynamics, technology and scope for growth in the industry. “The Food Safety and Standards Act is relatively new. The number of regulations on the number of products have come into play as of 2011 and are on par with world standards,” she said.

Devanshu Gandhi, Chairman of the CII Regional Task Force on Agriculture and Food and Managing Director, Vadilal Industries Ltd., said despite the large population base, the Indian per-capita consumption of ice-cream is considered to be one of the lowest, at just 400 ml. “Compare this with China at 3,000 ml and the US at 22,000 ml. However with several favourable factors like affordability, increase in disposable income and a booming middle class, this could soon change,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said there is also a need for increasing awareness of this sector. “The total advertising spends across various platforms is to the tune of ₹60,000 crore, of which the share of the FMCG sector is almost 30%. However, the ice-cream industry spends less than ₹200 crore in advertising for its products,” he said. Mr. Gandhi also said ice-creams are not considered in the same basket as other dairy products like cheese and butter. “The ice-cream industry is taxed higher. We have to pay GST at 18% while other dairy products are taxed at 12%,” he said.

B Thiagarajan, Chairman, Maharashtra State Council and Joint Managing Director, Blue Star, said as compared to other countries, India is known for region-specific sweets. “The mindset is changing. We expect some major change in the next three to four years, which is why a lot of players are consolidating their position,” he said.

Mr. Thiagarajan informed that a lot of multinational companies have taken steps and have set up dedicated outlets here. “We have ice cream parlours and better delivery systems today. Things are definitely improving,” he revealed.