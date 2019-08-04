Father, son arrested for attempt to muder

The police have arrested Bharat Rajkumar Sharma (22) and his father after the duo attempted to kill the boy’s friends. Sameer Wahid Khan (22) and Mr. Sharma, who were friends since school, had started making TikTok videos around a year back but later parted ways due to differences.

On July 31, Mr. Sharma and his father Rajkumar (55) called Mr. Khan and his brother Rehan (18) to meet at Sector 10, Nerul on the pretext of solving the differences. “While they were talking, the discussion turned into a fight and Bharat attacked the Khan brothers with a screwdriver,” senior police inspector Rajendra Chavan, Nerul police station, said.

Rehan, who was stabbed on his chest, was discharged after primary treatment but Mr. Khan sustained serious stab injuries on head, face and chest, and is critical at Fortis hospital. “In between the fight, Mr. Sharma’s father joined and beat them with bamboo sticks,” Mr. Chavan said.

According to the police, Mr. Sharma had an issue with Mr. Khan’s growing fame, even after parting ways from him.