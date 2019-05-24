Father of abandoned baby agrees to take custody

The father of a 10-month-old baby girl who was found near Juinagar railway track last week presented himself before Nerul police on Wednesday and confessed that he had abandoned the infant in order to teach his wife a ‘lesson’.

Aalam Gulam told police that he and his wife faced marital discord due to which she left him and was staying in Pune.

“The duo had tried admitting the child to an orphanage twice, but owing to legality, the authorities refused to admit her. The father said he thought that if he abandons her somewhere, she would be taken to the orphanage automatically. He wanted to teach his wife a lesson for leaving him,” police inspector Bhaguji Auti, Nerul police station, said.

Mr. Auti said they have made a diary entry of the incident and have not filed an F.I.R. because the father has agreed to take custody of the child after presenting himself before Child Welfare Committee.

The parents of the infant were traced after orphanage authorities recognised the rescued baby who the police had brought in.