Father held for pregnant daughter’s murder

The Ghatkopar police on Monday arrested the father of the pregnant woman who was found stabbed to death in Ghatkopar on Sunday morning. The police said the accused murdered his daughter as he was furious at her for marrying against his wishes.

The deceased, identified as Meenakshi Chaurasia (20), was found dead near an autorickshaw stand on L.B.S. Road in the early hours of Sunday morning. Passersby who saw the body informed the police and a crowd gathered at the spot. The police said some of the onlookers recognised the deceased as their neighbour from the Shivpuri Chawl and helped police identify her.

“During investigations, we found out that Meenakshi fell in love and married Brijesh Chaurasia, who belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh as she. Investigations led us to her father, Rajkumar Chaurasia,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh.

Police mapped the cell phone location and analysed closed circuit television camera footage and placed the father and daughter in the same area, following which they started looking at him as a suspect. Investigations also indicated that the relationship between Mr. Chaurasia and his daughter was strained.

The police said Mr. Chaurasia had attempted to arrange Meenakshi’s marriage with two men earlier this year. In the first instance, Meenakshi had initially agreed to the marriage because she was hesitant to tell her father about her affair with Mr. Brijesh, but refused after the wedding invitations had been sent out. In the second case, she ran away with Mr. Brijesh 15 days before the wedding.

“The couple returned to Mumbai in March and had a court marriage. Mr. Chaurasia had met Mr. Brijesh a couple of times but his anger over the issue never subsided. Recently, he learnt that the couple planned to go to their hometown to celebrate a festival, and was worried that he would lose face among his peers if the couple was seen together,” Mr. Singh said.

On Saturday night, Mr. Chaurasia allegedly called Meenakshi to meet him and stabbed her many times despite knowing she was pregnant.

“Mr. Brijesh initially did not file a missing person’s complaint as he knew Meenakshi had gone to meet her father and did not suspect that anything was amiss. We have charged Mr. Chaurasia with murder under the Indian Penal Code,” Mr. Singh said.