Farmers to begin vehicle march to Mumbai today

Mumbai

22 January 2021 23:11 IST

Journey will start from Nashik, merge with massive sit-in at Azad Maidan on Sunday

To demand repealing of the three farm laws, 20,000 farmers from across the State will begin a march to Mumbai from Nashik on Saturday, the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha had given a call for a nationwide protest from January 23 to 26. Ashok Dhavale, president of the All India Kisan Sabha, said the organisation’s Maharashtra unit will be spearheading the vehicle march. “This march will support the historic two-month-long farmers’ struggle in Delhi for the repeal of the three farm laws and for a Central law to guarantee a remunerative MSP and procurement all over the country,” he said.

The march will halt at Ghatandevi for the night and resume at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Farmers will march down Kasara Ghat and continue their journey to Mumbai.

Advertising

Advertising

Over 100 organisations affiliated to the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Trade Unions Joint Action Committee, Struggle Committee of Mass Movements, Nation for Farmers, and Hum Bharat ke Log had formed the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (Maharashtra) in a meeting held in Mumbai on January 12. It then called for a massive sit-in at Azad Maidan from January 24 to 26. The vehicle march will merge with this sit-in on Sunday.

On January 25, farmer leaders, top leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, and leaders of Left and democratic parties will address a public meeting. At 2 p.m., the farmers will march to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, and Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray have agreed to join the march to the Raj Bhavan.