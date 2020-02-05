Farmers protest unpaid insurance

A group of more than 100 farmers from across the State staged a protest outside the office of an insurance company in Andheri on Tuesday, demanding payment of insurance for damaged crops.

The farmers, under the banner of Prahar Janshakti Paksh, alleged that the company had not released their claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the crop losses that they have suffered since 2018.

Farmers from Ahmednagar, Nashik, Jamkhed, Karjat and other districts were seen holding damaged crop in their hands and shouting slogans. The insurance was not being paid despite the fact that farmers had paid premiums on time, one of the protesters said. “We met the district agriculture officer in Ahmednagar to apprise him of the losses we have incurred, but nothing has been done so far,” he said.

A delegation of farmers met an official from the insurance company, who assured them their demands has been taken in writing and would be forwarded to the Central government.