Family of missing Nehru Nagar girl approach HC

A writ petition has been filed with the Bombay High Court seeking action against police officers of the Nehru Nagar police station, in connection with the disappearance of a teenage girl and her father’s suicide earlier this year.

Aarti Rithadia (17) went missing on March 30 and her father Pancharam committed suicide on October 13. He left behind a suicide note blaming the police’s apathy in investigating his daughter’s disappearance. His death triggered massive protests across his locality. On October 23, after his son finally consented to accept his body, Rithadia’s funeral procession turned into an impromptu sit-in protest on the Eastern Express highway. The protest turned violent and three police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting that followed.

‘Negligent conduct’

Advocate Nitin Satpute, who is representing the Rithadias, said the petition was filed on Friday and will be heard on November 28. The petition seeks action against the police for their negligent conduct and for shielding the accused.

“The accused in question have strong relations with the police hence, no proper investigation is taking place in the case. Whatever investigation has been carried out till date protects the suspects,” Mr. Satpute said.

The primary accused, Bhagchand Fulwaria (23) and five others were arrested for abetment of suicide after being named by Rithadia as a suspect when he filed a case of kidnapping after Aarti disappeared.

Mr. Satpute claimed that senior police inspector Vilas Shinde, Nehru Nagar police station misbehaved with the victim’s family when they had approached him to register the case. According to him, Mr. Shinde asked Rithadia, “If you cannot take care of your daughter, why give birth to her?”

The writ petition mentions that the police refused to investigate the case despite having all required details like photographs and call records. Mr. Satpute claimed the police only made arrests as a temporary solution when the problem started snowballing.

“There is still no information about the girl who has been missing since March. She is a minor and we don’t even know whether she is alive or dead or if she has fallen prey to trafficking rackets. The police are completely clueless,” Mr. Satpute said, adding that the main purpose behind filing the petition was that Aarti be traced.