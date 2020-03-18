Family of four with 'quarantine seal' de-boarded from Delhi train

Mumbai

18 March 2020 15:59 IST

Four passengers, all belonging to the same family, were de-boarded from a Delhi-bound train at Palghar station in Maharashtra after they were found with ‘quarantine seal’.

They were de-boarded from coach number G4 & G5 of 12216 Garib Rath on 18/03/2020 at Palghar station when the TTEs noticed & also co-passengers raised an alarm seeing a stamp on their hands, railway authorities said.

They were taken to the Govt. Hospital, Palghar and later handed over to the district medical authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

According to senior railway officials, they were non-resident Indians who had travelled from Germany and had boarded the train from Borivali.

Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, WR, GVL Satya Kumar, said that the two coaches will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected once it reaches Surat.

The Maharashtra government began tagging people who are under home-quarantine. The government would put a "seal" on the left hand of such persons.