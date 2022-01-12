Fall in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai for fourth day

CHENNAI

12 January 2022 04:17 IST

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai declined for the fourth consecutive day, recording 11,647 infections on Tuesday. The positivity rate, which indicates the number of positive cases detected per 100 tests conducted, also reached a seven-day low of 18.7%.

The initial data from the city, which recorded more than 1.75 lakh cases in the past 40 days, indicated a possible early flattening of the case curve.

Data from Delhi and Chennai too hinted at a possible slowdown of the spread of infections. In Delhi, 21,529 cases were recorded on Tuesday. While the positivity rate rose slightly above 25%, the pace of increase in cases has slowed down. A similar trend was recorded in Chennai too on Tuesday.

However, the national level numbers continued to rise, recording 1,85,189 cases on Tuesday. This is India’s highest single-day rise in infections in the ongoing wave. With this, the number of active cases crossed the 9-lakh mark. The figures are based on the State bulletins released till 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jharkhand, Tripura and Telangana had not yet released data for the day.