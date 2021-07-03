Fake vaccination camp: first case registered in Navi Mumbai

The Turbhe MIDC police on Friday night registered a case, the first in Navi Mumbai, in connection with a fake COVID-19 vaccination camp.

According to a complaint filed by Kalpesh Patil (29), administration manager of Atomberg Technologies Private Limited, Shiravane MIDC, Nerul, the camp was conducted on the industrial unit premises on April 23 and all the 352 employees were administered fake vaccine.

The accused, Dr. Manish Tripathi and his two associates of whom one was identified as Kareem, charged ₹1,230 per dose, other than travelling and set-up expenses, which amounts to ₹4.24 lakh. The complainant further said that Dr. Tripathi had claimed that he ran KCEP Healthcare in Kandivali.

“Dr. Tripathi and his two associates had organised the drive where the employees took the first shot which the accused told was of Covishield,” senior police inspector Rajendra Avhad from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

While two employees were provided with certificates which had Nanavati hospital’s name and a wrong date, other workers did not receive a certificate at all. “The accused had assured the employees that they would be able to download the certificate after two days but even after a week they were not able to do it,” Mr. Avhad said.

This is the 12th such FIR registered. Till now, Dr. Tripathi and his associates have been booked by the Kandivali, Versova, Khar, Borivali, Bhoiwada, Bangur Nagar, Thane, Samta Nagar, Amboli, MIDC, and Turbhe MIDC police for similar fraud and they have allegedly injected fake vaccine to at least 2,500 people.

Dr. Tripathi is currently in the Mumbai Police custody.