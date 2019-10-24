Fake encounter: one held in Gurugram

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday said it had arrested a wanted criminal in Gurugram, Haryana, in a three-year-old fake encounter case. The accused has been remanded in police custody till October 30. Another accused is still on the run.

The accused, Virender Kumar Gujjar alias Binder (41), was nabbed on Tuesday near Bhondsi Jail by a team of two Crime Branch inspectors, Sunil Mane and Sagar Shivalkar, and police constables Jagdish Dhargalkar and Sachin Thombre.

Mr. Gujjar was wanted for a criminal conspiracy in which he and his brother, along with officers of the Gurugram Police, made a plan to kill his enemy Sandeep Gadoli.

In 2016, a wanted criminal, Gadoli, was hiding at the Airport Metro Hotel in Andheri (East) where officers of the Crime Branch Unit 4 of the Gurugram Police killed him and staged it as an encounter in self-defence. The police team from Gurugram later registered the encounter at M.I.D.C police station by claiming that Gadoli opened fire at them and they had to retaliate.

The Mumbai Police found that the encounter was not an act of self-defence but was a planned murder in which the Gurugram Police, instead of arresting the unarmed Gadoli, killed him. Following this, the Mumbai Police arrested a sub-inspector and four officers of the Gurugram Police and two women connected with the case for carrying out a fake encounter, destroying evidence, and displaying forged evidence.

The Mumbai Crime Branch team went to Haryana a few months ago to nab the two brothers wanted in the case but was unsuccessful. Following a tip-off, the team went to Gurugram again on Tuesday and arrested Mr. Gujjar, who has charges such as murder, attempt to murder, firing, extortion, and kidnapping registered against him.

Mr. Gujjar was brought to Mumbai on Wednesday. He said he had animosity with Gadoli and their gangs, too, were sworn enemies, which is why he hatched the conspiracy to kill him.

Mr. Gujjar’s brother, who is also an accused in the case, is on the run. “Another accused is absconding, but we are interrogating Mr. Gujjar and will arrest him soon,” said Mr. Mane of Crime Branch Unit 8.