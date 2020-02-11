Fake currency racket: three past trips by courier under scanner

The 36-year-old man arrested on Sunday with high quality counterfeit currency worth nearly ₹24 lakh has made at least three prior trips abroad over the last six months, which are now under the scanner of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Javed Sheikh, a resident of Kalwa, was intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday after he landed from Dubai. A search of his baggage revealed counterfeit notes of ₹2,000 denomination hidden in the lining of his bag, which had even passed the Customs check.

“Mr. Sheikh had been to Dubai once before and to Bangkok twice during the last six months. We are checking the purpose of these trips. The ease with which he was able to pass through Customs indicates that Sunday was not the first time he had ferried counterfeit currency,” a senior Crime Branch officer said.

The officer said Mr. Sheikh’s call detail records corresponding to his three trips are being obtained to check who he met or spoke to immediately after landing. “We suspect the involvement of several more players on the India end of the racket,” the officer said.

The Crime Branch is working with Central intelligence agencies for information on the overseas end of the racket. The police suspect Dubai and Bangkok are just pit stops, and the currency originates from Pakistan.

If the samples of the notes sent to the Currency Note Press in Nashik are certified as “high quality”, the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act will be invoked in the case, officers said.