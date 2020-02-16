Fake call centre operating in Nerul mall busted, two held

Crime Branch Unit I of the Navi Mumbai Police has busted a fake call centre, operating under the name of Bajaj Finance, at Haware Centurion Mall in Nerul and arrested two people.

The accused have been identified as Jishan Waqthiyar Shaikh, a resident of Kalyan, and Arvind Lakshman Jadhav, a resident of Ulwe. According to police, the accused started operating the call centre from a rental space in the mall in December 2019 and had hired four female employees, who would make the calls.

“They would call people and claim they were staff of Bajaj Finance and offer them loans. Those who showed interest in were asked to transfer 5% processing fees, 18% GST and 18% insurance on the loan amount to the bank account of Global Education, which the accused opened in a nationalised bank,” assistant police inspector Rahul Rakh, Crime Branch Unit I, said. The victims would not get any loan after sending the money.

On receiving a tip-off about the fake call centre, a team lead by senior police inspector Subhash Nikam, Mr. Rakh and other staff raided the place and arrested the two, while the four employees have been made witnesses in the case.

The police also recovered a laptop used to prepare the fake letterhead of the company, which was used to send loan offer letters. According to the police, Mr. Shaikh, who had worked in a call centre earlier, was the brain behind the racket.

The police have also recovered the database of 17 people who were cheated of ₹3.49 lakh. “More people would have been cheated across the country. Most of the victims belonged to Ahmednagar, where an FIR against the accused had been registered earlier. They have been handed over to the Ahmednagar cyber police,” Mr. Rakh said.

He said they would demand for the duo’s custody if investigations reveal that other victims of the racket belong to Navi Mumbai.